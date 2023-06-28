A hydrogen atom in a 3p state is placed in a uniform external magnetic field B S . Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. (a) What field magnitude B is required to split the 3p state into multiple levels with an energy difference of 2.71 * 10-5 eV between adjacent levels?
