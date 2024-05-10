35. Special Relativity
Tell It to the Judge. (a) How fast must you be approaching a red traffic light 1l = 675 nm2 for it to appear yellow 1l = 575 nm2? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light. (b) If you used this as a reason not to get a ticket for running a red light, how much of a fine would you get for speeding? Assume that the fine is $1.00 for each kilometer per hour that your speed exceeds the posted limit of 90 km>h
