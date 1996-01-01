8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
A conical pendulum is formed by attaching a ball of mass m to a string of length L, then allowing the ball to move in a horizontal circle of radius r. FIGURE P8.48 shows that the string traces out the surface of a cone, hence the name. b. Find an expression for the ball's angular speed ω.
