8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
Problem 8l
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 4.4-cm-diameter, 24 g plastic ball is attached to a 1.2-m-long string and swung in a vertical circle. The ball's speed is 6.1 m/s at the point where it is moving straight up. What is the magnitude of the net force on the ball? Air resistance is not negligible.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Centripetal Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos