8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
Problem 8k
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For safety, elevators have a rotational governor, a device that is attached to and rotates with one of the elevator's pulleys. The governor, shown in FIGURE P8.63, is a disk with two hollow channels holding springs with metal blocks of mass m attached to their free ends. The faster the governor spins, the more the springs stretch. At a critical angular velocity , the metal blocks contact the housing, which completes a circuit and activates an emergency brake. The spring force on a mass, which we will explore more thoroughly in Chapter 9, is Fₛₚ = k(r-L), where k is the spring constant measured in N/m, and L is the relaxed (unstretched) length of the spring. Suppose a rotational governor has L = 0.80R and the emergency brake activates when the metal blocks reach r = R. What is the critical angular velocity in rpm if R = 15cm, k = 20 N/m, and m = 25g Ignore gravity.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Centripetal Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos