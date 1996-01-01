Multiple Choice

A 12 Ω resistor is connected to an AC source. If the resistor's voltage phasor is initially at 0° , and the figure below shows the phasor after 0.04 s, answer the following:

a) What is the angular frequency of the source? Assume the phasor is on its first rotation.

b) What does the current phasor diagram look like?

c) What is the current in the circuit at this point (t = 0.04 ?)?