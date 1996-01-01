24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
A 12 cm×12 cm rectangle lies in the first quadrant of the xy-plane with one corner at the origin. Unit vector nˆ points in the +𝒵 -direction. What is the electric flux through the rectangle if the electric field is E (→ above E) = (2000 m¯¹) x kˆ N/C? Hint: Divide the rectangle into narrow strips of width .
