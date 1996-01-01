24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
Problem 24b
A 2.0 cm×3.0 cm rectangle lies in the 𝓍𝒵-plane with unit vector nˆ pointing in the +y -direction. What is the electric flux through the rectangle if the electric field is (b) E (→ above E) = (4000 î−2000 kˆ) N/C?
