Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawElectric Field Lines
Problem 21i
Electric Field of the Earth. The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to 150 N/C and directed in toward the center of the earth. (b) What would be the force of repulsion between two people each with the charge calculated in part (a) and separated by a distance of 100 m? Is use of the earth's electric field a feasible means of flight? Why or why not?

