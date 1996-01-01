24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Conductors
Problem 22
The electric field at a point in space is E =(400î+100jˆ) N/C. a. What is the electric force on a proton at this point? Give your answer in component form.
