Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawElectric Field Lines
6:03 minutes
Problem 21g
Textbook Question

Electric Field of the Earth. The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to 150 N/C and directed in toward the center of the earth. (a) What magnitude and sign of charge would a 60-kg human have to acquire to overcome his or her weight by the force exerted by the earth’s electric field?

8:20m

Master Electric Field Lines with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

