A pressure difference of 6.00 * 104 Pa is required to maintain a volume flow rate of 0.800m3/s for a viscous fluid flowing through a section of cylindrical pipe that has radius 0.210 m. What pressure difference is required to maintain the same volume flow rate if the radius of the pipe is decreased to 0.0700 m?
