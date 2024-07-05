Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Speed Wave speed is the distance a wave travels per unit of time. In the context of sound waves, it is determined by the medium through which the wave is traveling. For air at room temperature, the speed of sound is approximately 345 m/s, which is crucial for calculating other wave properties. Recommended video: Guided course 07:19 07:19 Intro to Waves and Wave Speed

Frequency Frequency is the number of cycles of a wave that pass a point in one second, measured in hertz (Hz). In this question, the frequency of the longitudinal wave is given as 572 Hz, indicating that 572 cycles occur every second. Frequency is directly related to the energy of the wave; higher frequencies correspond to higher energy. Recommended video: Guided course 05:08 05:08 Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM