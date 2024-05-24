Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Frequency Frequency is the number of cycles of a wave that pass a given point per unit time, measured in hertz (Hz). In this case, the wave has a frequency of 880 Hz, meaning 880 cycles occur every second. This concept is crucial for understanding how quickly the wave oscillates and influences the phase change over time.

Wave Speed Wave speed is the distance traveled by a wave in a given amount of time, calculated as the product of frequency and wavelength. Here, the wave speed is 440 m/s, indicating how fast the wave propagates through space. This speed is essential for determining how far the wave travels during the specified time interval.