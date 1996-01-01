18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
Problem 16e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show that the displacement D(x,t) = ln(ax + bt), where a and b are constants, is a solution to the wave equation. Then find an expression in terms of a and b for the wave speed.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Wave Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos