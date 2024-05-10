21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 17.94a
A scuba tank when fully charged has an absolute pressure of 185 atm at 18°C. The volume of the tank is 11.3 L.
(a) What would the volume of the air be at 1.00 atm and at the same temperature?
