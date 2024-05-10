21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
6:55 minutes
Problem 18.44a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) How well does the ideal gas law describe the pressurized air in a scuba tank?
(a) To fill a typical scuba tank, an air compressor intakes about 2300 L of air at 1.0 atm and compresses this gas into the tank’s 12-L internal volume. If the filling process occurs at 20°C, show that a tank holds about 96 mol of air.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
20
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos