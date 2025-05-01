A helium balloon has volume V 0 and temperature T 0 at sea level where the pressure is P 0 and the air density is ρ 0 . The balloon is allowed to float up in the air to altitude y where the temperature is T 1 . Show that the volume occupied by the balloon is then V = V 0 ( T 1 / T 0 ) e + c y V = V_0 (T_1/T_0) e^{+cy} where c = ρ 0 g / P 0 = 1.25 × 10 − 4 m − 1 c = \rho_0 g/P_0 = 1.25 \times 10^{-4} \text{ m}^{-1} .