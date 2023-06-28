The indexes of refraction for violet light λ = 400 nm2 and red light λ= 700 nm2 in diamond are 2.46 and 2.41, respectively. A ray of light traveling through air strikes the diamond surface at an angle of 53.5° to the normal. Calculate the angular separation between these two colors of light in the refracted ray.
