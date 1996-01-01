33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
Problem 16c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Some modern optical devices are made with glass whose index of refraction changes with distance from the front surface. FIGURE P16.72 shows the index of refraction as a function of the distance into a slab of glass of thickness L. The index of refraction increases linearly from n₁ at the front surface to n₂ at the rear surface. b. Evaluate your expression for a 1.0-cm-thick piece of glass for which n₁ = 1.50 and n₂ = 1.60.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice