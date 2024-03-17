14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
(II) The origin of a coordinate system is at the center of a wheel which rotates in the xy plane about its axle which is the z axis. A force F = 215 N acts in the xy plane, at a 28.0° angle to the x axis, at the point x = 28.0 cm, y = 33.5 cm. Determine the magnitude and direction of the torque produced by this force about the axis.
