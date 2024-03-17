14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
5:29 minutes
Problem 10.31a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The bolts on the cylinder head of an engine require tightening to a torque of 95 m • N.
(a) If a wrench is 28 cm long, what force perpendicular to the wrench must the mechanic exert at its end?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos