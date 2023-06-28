A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. (c) For the hydrogen atom, the wavelength of the photon emitted in the n = 2 to n = 1 transition is 122 nm (see Example 39.6). What is the wavelength of the photon emitted when a Be3+ ion undergoes this transition?
