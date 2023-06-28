Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics36. Special RelativityInertial Reference Frames
3: minutes
Problem 39u
Textbook Question

A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. (c) For the hydrogen atom, the wavelength of the photon emitted in the n = 2 to n = 1 transition is 122 nm (see Example 39.6). What is the wavelength of the photon emitted when a Be3+ ion undergoes this transition?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
14:1m

Watch next

Master Inertial Reference Frames with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:33
Anderson Video - Inertial Frames of Reference
Professor Anderson
186
05:57
Inertial Vs. Non inertial frames of reference
dizauvi
188
14:00
Frames of Reference (1960) [part 2 of 2]
Paul Schonfeld
148
14:10
Inertial Reference Frames
Patrick Ford
466
3
6
13:27
Frames of Reference (1960) [part 1 of 2]
Paul Schonfeld
277
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.