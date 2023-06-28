Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics36. Special RelativityInertial Reference Frames
2:45 minutes
Problem 39v
Textbook Question

A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. (a) What is the ground-level energy of Be3+? How does this compare to the ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
14:1m

Watch next

Master Inertial Reference Frames with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:33
Anderson Video - Inertial Frames of Reference
Professor Anderson
186
05:57
Inertial Vs. Non inertial frames of reference
dizauvi
188
14:00
Frames of Reference (1960) [part 2 of 2]
Paul Schonfeld
148
14:10
Inertial Reference Frames
Patrick Ford
466
3
6
13:27
Frames of Reference (1960) [part 1 of 2]
Paul Schonfeld
277
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.