In a set of experiments on a hypothetical oneelectron atom, you measure the wavelengths of the photons emitted from transitions ending in the ground level (n = 1), as shown in the energy-level diagram in Fig. E39.27

. You also observe that it takes 17.50 eV to ionize this atom. (a) What is the energy of the atom in each of the levels (n = 1, n = 2, etc.) shown in the figure?