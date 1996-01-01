Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A parallel plate capacitor with air separating the plates is fully charged by a battery. The battery is disconnected and an insulator with dielectric constant of 1.5 is inserted between the plates by somebody wearing insulating gloves. What happens to the potential difference between the plates?
A
The potential difference increases.
B
The potential difference stays the same.
C
We need to know the plate separation to answer this question.