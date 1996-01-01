welcome back everybody. We are given that a train is stopped at a red light. So let me go ahead and draw my train real quick, give him some wheels and we're told like I said, he has stopped at a red light. Now, when he starts going down the track again, he is traveling with a constant acceleration Now since he starts from rest, we know that his initial velocity 0m/s when he passes a second light, which is denoted by this other pole. Over here We are told that he is going 22.22 m/s And the distance between these two lights is 130 m. We are tasked with finding what the constant acceleration was between these two lights. We are going to use the chemical equation that our final velocity squared is equal to our initial velocity squared plus two times our acceleration times delta S. So let's go ahead and plug in values that we know velocity is 22.22. So we're going to square that this is equal to our initial velocity of zero squared plus two times our acceleration times 1 30. I'm gonna go ahead and divide both sides by two times 1 which yields that. Our acceleration is equal to 22. squared over two times 1 30. When you plug this into your calculator, you get that. Our acceleration is 1.89 m per second squared corresponding to our answer choice of c. Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped and we will see you all in the next one.

