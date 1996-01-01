8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
Problem 13k
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Three stars, each with the mass of our sun, form an equilateral triangle with sides 1.0 x 10¹² m long. (This triangle would just about fit within the orbit of Jupiter.) The triangle has to rotate, because otherwise the stars would crash together in the center. What is the period of rotation?
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Universal Law of Gravitation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos