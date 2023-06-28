Skip to main content
Physics5. Projectile MotionIntro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
Problem 4c
On the Apollo 14 mission to the moon, astronaut Alan Shepard hit a golf ball with a 6 iron. The free-fall acceleration on the moon is 1/6 of its value on earth. Suppose he hit the ball with a speed of 25 m/s at an angle 30 degrees above the horizontal. (b) For how much more time was the ball in flight?

