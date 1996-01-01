5. Projectile Motion
A projectile is launched from ground level at angle θ and speed v₀ into a headwind that causes a constant horizontal acceleration of magnitude a opposite the direction of motion. a. Find an expression in terms of a and g for the launch angle that gives maximum range.
