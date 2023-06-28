Skip to main content
Physics
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
7:30 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook Question
An object whose moment of inertia is 4.0 kg m^2 is rotating with angular velocity 0.25 rad/s. It then experiences the torque shown in FIGURE EX12.25. What is the object's angular velocity at t = 3.0s?
Verified Solution
7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
0
12:39m
