Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics13. Rotational Inertia & EnergyIntro to Moment of Inertia
7:30 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook Question

An object whose moment of inertia is 4.0 kg m^2 is rotating with angular velocity 0.25 rad/s. It then experiences the torque shown in FIGURE EX12.25. What is the object's angular velocity at t = 3.0s?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
12:39m

Watch next

Master Intro to Moment of Inertia with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:10
Anderson Video - Moment of Inertia
Professor Anderson
157
1
05:21
Moment of Inertia
Jennifer Cash
179
12:39
Intro to Moment of Inertia
Patrick Ford
1182
10
5
05:06
Moment of inertia of Earth
Patrick Ford
789
4
5
04:58
Inertia of planet of known density
Patrick Ford
515
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.