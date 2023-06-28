Skip to main content
Physics13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Problem 9d
If we multiply all the design dimensions of an object by a scaling factor f, its volume and mass will be multiplied by f^3. (a) By what factor will its moment of inertia be multiplied?

