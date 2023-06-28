Skip to main content
Physics
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
5:13 minutes
Problem 12b
Textbook Question
The three masses shown in FIGURE EX12.15 are connected by massless, rigid rods. (b) Find the moment of inertia about an axis that passes through mass A and is perpendicular to the page.
Verified Solution
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
12:39m
Master
Intro to Moment of Inertia
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
