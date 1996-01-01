In the design of a supermarket, there are to be several ramps connecting different parts of the store. Customers will have to push grocery carts up the ramps and it is desirable that this not be too difficult. The engineer has done a survey and found that almost no one complains if the force required is no more than 23 N. Ignoring friction, at what maximum angle θ should the ramps be built, assuming a full 25-kg cart?