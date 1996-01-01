3. Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
Problem 7.31
(II) A→ and B→ are two vectors in the xy plane that make angles a and ᵦ with the x axis respectively. Evaluate the scalar product of A→ and B→ and deduce the following trigonometric identity: cos ( a and ᵦ) = cos a cosᵦ + sin a sin ᵦ.
