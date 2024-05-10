25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
A manufacturer claims that a carpet will not generate more than 6.0 kV of static electricity. What magnitude of charge would have to be transferred between a carpet and a shoe for there to be a 6.0-kV potential difference between the shoe and the carpet? Approximate the area of the shoe and assume the shoe and carpet are large sheets of charge separated by a small distance d = 1.0 mm.
