The volume charge density ρ_E within a sphere of radius r₀ is distributed according to the following spherically symmetric relation





ρ_E(r) = ρ₀ [ 1 - (r ² / r²₀)]





where r is measured from the center of the sphere and ρ₀ is a constant. For a point P inside the sphere ( r < r₀), determine the electric potential V. Let V = 0 at infinity. [Hint: Start with Gauss’s law.]