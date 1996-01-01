27. Resistors & DC Circuits
The flash on a compact camera stores energy in a 120 μF capacitor that is charged to 220 V. When the flash is fired, the capacitor is quickly discharged through a lightbulb with 5.0 Ω of resistance. b. At what rate is the lightbulb dissipating energy 250 μs after the flash is fired?
