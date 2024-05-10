27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
Problem 25.31
(I) An electric car uses a 45-kW (160-hp) motor. If the battery pack is designed for 340 V, what current would the motor need to draw from the battery? Neglect any energy losses in getting energy from the battery to the motor.
