16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass Practice Problems
16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block is on a merry-go-round. Its position is given by (x, y, z) = (3.0, 4.0, 5.0)m, and its velocity can be expressed as (-4.0, +3.2, -3.8)m/s. If the mass of the block is 5.2 kg determine its angular momentum with respect to the origin.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An observer is at point o. A car of mass m traveling at a constant velocity u is about to pass by her from the left as shown in the figure. Treating the car as a particle, determine the angular momentum of the car about the point o.