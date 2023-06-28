Skip to main content
Physics10. Conservation of EnergyIntro to Conservation of Energy
Problem 10c
The spring shown in FIGURE P10.54 is compressed 50 cm and used to launch a 100 kg physics student. The track is frictionless until it starts up the incline. The student's coefficient of kinetic friction on the 30° incline is 0.15. a. What is the student's speed just after losing contact with the spring?

