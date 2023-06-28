The spring shown in FIGURE P10.54 is compressed 50 cm and used to launch a 100 kg physics student. The track is frictionless until it starts up the incline. The student's coefficient of kinetic friction on the 30° incline is 0.15.
a. What is the student's speed just after losing contact with the spring?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conservation Of Mechanical Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford