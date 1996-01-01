25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
4:50 minutes
Problem 23.49
(II) The electric potential between two parallel conducting plates is given by V(x) = (8.5 V/m0 x + 4.5 V , with x = 0 taken at one of the plates and x positive in the direction toward the other plate. What is the charge density on the plates?
