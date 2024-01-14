Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Levels Energy levels refer to the specific energies that electrons can occupy in an atom. In quantum mechanics, these levels are quantized, meaning electrons can only exist in certain states and not in between. The difference in energy between these levels determines the wavelengths of light absorbed or emitted when electrons transition between them.

Absorption Spectrum An absorption spectrum is a spectrum of absorbed light that occurs when electrons in an atom absorb specific wavelengths of light to move from a lower energy level to a higher one. Each element has a unique absorption spectrum, which can be used to identify the element based on the specific wavelengths absorbed, corresponding to the energy differences between its quantized energy levels.