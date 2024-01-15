Kinetic Energy and Potential Difference

The kinetic energy of an electron can be expressed as KE = (1/2)mv², where m is the mass and v is the velocity of the electron. When electrons are accelerated through a potential difference (V), they gain kinetic energy equal to the work done on them, given by KE = eV, where e is the charge of the electron. Thus, to find the potential difference required to achieve a certain speed, one can rearrange the equation to V = (1/2)mv²/e.

Recommended video: