Energy Levels In quantum mechanics, energy levels refer to the specific energies that an electron in an atom can occupy. Electrons can only exist in these discrete energy states, and transitions between them result in the absorption or emission of energy in the form of photons. The allowed energies for the atom in the question are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV, indicating the quantized nature of electron states.

Photon Emission Photon emission occurs when an electron transitions from a higher energy level to a lower one, releasing energy in the form of a photon. The energy of the emitted photon corresponds to the difference in energy between the two levels. This process is fundamental in understanding atomic spectra, as the wavelengths of emitted light can be calculated from these energy differences.