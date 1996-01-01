A small block has constant acceleration as it slides down a frictionless incline. The block is released from rest at the top of the incline, and its speed after it has traveled 6.80 m to the bottom of the incline is 3.80 m/s. What is the speed of the block when it is 3.40 m from the top of the incline?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Incline Plane with Friction with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford