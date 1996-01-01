Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics7. Friction, Inclines, SystemsInclined Planes with Friction
4:56 minutes
Problem 2b
A small block has constant acceleration as it slides down a frictionless incline. The block is released from rest at the top of the incline, and its speed after it has traveled 6.80 m to the bottom of the incline is 3.80 m/s. What is the speed of the block when it is 3.40 m from the top of the incline?

