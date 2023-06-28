Skip to main content
Physics7. Friction, Inclines, SystemsInclined Planes with Friction
Problem 2e
FIGURE P2.64 shows a fixed vertical disk of radius R. A thin, frictionless rod is attached to the bottom point of the disk and to a point on the edge, making angle Φ (Greek phi) with the vertical. Find an expression for the time it takes a bead to slide from the top end of the rod to the bottom.

