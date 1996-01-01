30. Induction and Inductance
Transformers
Problem 30b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Electricity is distributed from electrical substations to neighborhoods at 15,000 V. This is a 60 Hz oscillating (AC) voltage. Neighborhood transformers, seen on utility poles, step this voltage down to the 120 V that is delivered to your house. b. No energy is lost in an ideal transformer, so the output power P out from the secondary coil equals the input power Pin to the primary coil. Suppose a neighborhood transformer delivers 250 A at 120 V. What is the current in the 15,000 V line from the substation?
