The primary windings of a transformer which has an 85% efficiency are connected to 110-V ac. The secondary windings are connected across a 2.4-Ω, 75-W lightbulb. (a) Calculate the current through the primary windings of the transformer. (b) Calculate the ratio of the number of primary windings of the transformer to the number of secondary windings of the transformer.
