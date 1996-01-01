30. Induction and Inductance
Transformers
Problem 30a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Electricity is distributed from electrical substations to neighborhoods at 15,000 V. This is a 60 Hz oscillating (AC) voltage. Neighborhood transformers, seen on utility poles, step this voltage down to the 120 V that is delivered to your house. a. How many turns does the primary coil on the transformer have if the secondary coil has 100 turns?
3
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos